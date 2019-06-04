Club inform Manchester United target he’s clear to leave for £85million transfer fee

Manchester United look in the clear to seal the transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire as long as they pay £85million for him this summer.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils by the Sun and numerous other sources this year and last, and makes sense as a top target for the club given their poor current crop of centre-backs.

Maguire would be a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, with Man Utd conceding their highest ever tally of goals in the Premier League era in the 2018/19 season.

Luckily for them, the latest from Team Talk is that Maguire has been told he can leave the King Power Stadium this summer as long as Leicester get £85m for him.

Red Devils fans will now surely be hoping their club can come up with the money, which should in theory be affordable for them.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed United were ready to pay as much as £100m for a new centre-back this summer, and Maguire may well be one of the best available.

It could be that Leicester anticipate he will eventually leave as Team Talk also claim Brendan Rodgers’ side are ready to reinvest any Maguire fee in a £40m move for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, so preparations to replace him seem underway.