Exciting new-look Man United XI with potential £195m transfer investment in youthful British quartet plus £90m England international

There seems to be a pattern to Manchester United’s transfer targets so far this summer, with a lot of top young British talent being linked with the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with majorly rebuilding this side, not just for next season, but for years to come after some poor recent recruitment by the club.

Much of Man Utd’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson was down to a core of homegrown players like Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers, along with signings of elite young British talent like Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick.

It looks like there could now be a repeat of that this summer as MUFC are linked with some of the best talent in the country.

It is perhaps unlikely they’ll sign all of these players, but even two or three would represent good business, and if United fans feel like dreaming, here’s a look at how the team could line up next season if they were to rebuild around a new young British core…

James Maddison

According to the Independent, United are in pole position to sign 22-year-old Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison for around £60million.

The England Under-21 international impressed in his first season in the Premier League in 2018/19, finishing with seven goals and seven assists for the Foxes.

Maddison seems an ideal long-term Juan Mata replacement for United, and could well be the club’s best possible bet of finally replacing the legendary Paul Scholes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Rated at around £70m by Crystal Palace, the Independent have also linked exciting 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Red Devils this summer.

With another English youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold proving so important to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, it seems vital for Man Utd to bring in a quality young full-back to boost their attack as well.

Of course, MUFC already have an exciting young talent in Diogo Dalot on their books, but with Antonio Valencia leaving this summer a new signing is surely also needed in case the Portuguese starlet struggles to cope with so quickly becoming first choice.