Man Utd are reportedly ‘seriously thinking’ about a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma amid ongoing doubts over David de Gea’s future.

Despite still only being 20 years of age, the Italian shot-stopper continued to showcase his class and maturity with arguably his best season in a Milan shirt yet this past year.

Having racked up 164 appearances for the Rossoneri already coupled with the expectation that he will now hold down the No.1 spot for Italy in the years to come, there is no doubt that Donnarumma can still go from strength to strength in his career.

Whether that’s with Milan or not remains to be seen though, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, that Man Utd will step up their pursuit and have a €60m offer lined up to try and prise him away from San Siro.

It’s noted in that report that he would of course replace De Gea who is linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, although the Mirror add that he continues to be paired with a move to Real Madrid as doubts seemingly remain.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for the moves to happen, with Donnarumma’s future in doubt likely due to the fact that Milan missed out on Champions League qualification again this past season, as did United.

While losing De Gea would be a huge blow if it did materialise given the quality that he has displayed for several years now and the importance he still has for Man Utd, that blow would certainly be softened if the Red Devils could bring in a replacement of the ilk of Donnarumma with a €60m price-tag arguably a steal given he still has a huge portion of his career ahead of him.