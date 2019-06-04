Manchester City confident key performer will honour contract amid strong transfer links

Manchester City expect David Silva to remain with the club for at least one more year despite speculation over a possible move to Qatar this summer.

The 33-year-old has spent nine seasons at the Etihad Stadium, racking up 396 appearances across all competitions while helping the team win four Premier League titles.

The Spaniard’s legendary status at City has long been confirmed and with his current contract set to expire in 2020, there have been widespread reports suggesting he could leave the club during the transfer window.

According to The Sun, Silva received a £12 million offer from an unknown Qatar based club last month, with a two-year deal thought to be on the table.

However, BBC Sport states that City are confident a key performer will honour his contract amid strong transfer links, having once again played a vital role in the team’s success over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Silva contributed six goals and eight assists in 33 Premier League appearances as Guardiola’s side retained the title by a point ahead of Liverpool.

The veteran playmaker also starred during City’s run to glory in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, sealing an unprecedented domestic treble to continue their recent dominance of English football.

Even as he approaches the latter stages of his career, Silva remains one of the best players in Europe, with his superb technical ability and eye for defence-splitting passes.

City have plenty of options in midfield, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to choose from, but Silva remains a vital cog in Guardiola’s well-oiled machine.

Losing the mercurial star would be a huge blow for the Premier League champions but it seems fears over his potential departure have been alleviated for now and the club can instead start focusing on bringing in new recruits ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.