Manchester City set to meet La Liga star’s £70m release clause with transfer talks at an advanced stage

Manchester City are prepared to fork out a lucrative fee to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, but he has not yet made a final decision on his future.

The 22-year-old moved to Wanda Metropolitano from Villarreal last summer and he has enjoyed a superb debut season under Diego Simeone’s stewardship.

The Spaniard racked up 46 appearances across all competitions and helped Atletico finish as runners up in La Liga behind champions Barcelona – contributing three goals in total.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to meet Rodri’s £70 million release clause, with transfer talks now at an advanced stage.

Manchester City just told to Atlético Madrid they're ready to pay €70M release clause for Rodri. But the player has not decided yet about his future. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2019

The Atletico star has not yet consented to a summer switch to the Premier League, but negotiations will continue this week and City fans may start to get excited about a potential new arrival.

Rodri is a technically gifted player capable of dictating the pace of a game with his outstanding passing range and he is adept when it comes to breaking up play in a deep-lying role.

City boss Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder with current first choice star Fernandinho approaching the latter stage of his career at 33.

Rodri certainly fits the bill and he is improving with each passing game – already a Spain international competing with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez and Thiago Alcantara for a spot in Luis Enrique’s line up.

The ex-Villarreal ace could prove to be well worth his reported price tag at the Etihad Stadium and his arrival could help set City up for another dominant campaign come August.