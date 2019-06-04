Manchester City transfer target reveals Pep Guardiola’s words of praise after Premier League clash

Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell has revealed what Pep Guardiola said to him after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in May.

According to Metro Sport, Guardiola has identified City’s need for a new left-back and Chilwell is at the top of his list of targets.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a strong 2018-19 campaign with the Foxes, racking up 36 Premier League appearances in total to help the team finish ninth in the final table.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is reluctant to sell Chilwell and a record-breaking bid may be the only way City can land his signature while the market is open.

Guardiola was seen putting his arm around the English defender after City’s crucial home win over Leicester on May 6, which served to fuel speculation over his future at the King Power Stadium.

Chilwell has revealed exactly what the Spanish manager’s word of praise were, while subtly playing down any potential links to City.

“He told me that he thought I was a really talented player. And that he wanted me to keep playing well, getting up and down the pitch,” Chilwell told The Daily Mail.

“That was it. And then he walks off to the next person he wants to speak to.

“I didn’t feel special but it was nice for a successful manager to say I’m a good player.”

Guardiola will be aiming to add a few new faces to his squad during the summer window, as City look ahead to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Manchester outfit completed a domestic treble this season, continuing their recent dominance of English football, but they fell short again in the Champions League.

Left-back has been a problematic position for City given Benjamin Mendy’s consistent injury issues, with Fabian Delph often asked to assume the role despite being a natural midfielder.

Chilwell has the quality to succeed at the Etihad but it remains to be seen whether or not City will launch a formal offer in the coming weeks.