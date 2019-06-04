Manchester United open transfer negotiations for £31m star to cover key position

Manchester United have opened talks with Lille over a possible deal for Mike Maignan, with David de Gea’s future still very much up in the air.

The Spanish goalkeeper is still stalling on signing a new contract at Old Trafford, with his existing one set to expire in the summer of 2020.

United may be tempted to cash in on De Gea before he becomes a free agent next year, which has left the club searching for cover in a key position.

Metro Sport reports that Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen is among the club’s potential targets, but they have baulked at his £53 million release clause.

According to the Daily Record, Lille number one Maignan is next in line and United have opened transfer negotiations for the £31 million-rated star this week.

The 23-year-old was voted the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 for his displays between the sticks throughout the 2018-19 campaign and he has been tipped to reach the highest level of the game.

As per Metro Sport – He also earned his first ever call-up to France’s national squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra, with head coach Didier Deschamps’ labelling the shot-stopper as an ‘impressive athletic presence’.

Maignan cannot yet be compared to De Gea, who has reigned as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers for years, but he has the potential to reach a world-class level in the coming years.

United also have Sergio Romero on their books and the two men would be a formidable pairing capable of filling any De Gea shaped gap in the squad at the start of next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aim in his first full season in charge at Old Trafford is to restore the team’s identity on the pitch and promote younger talent in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League.

Maignan’s arrival would be a great step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen whether or not a formal offer will be submitted to Lille as the summer transfer window enters its opening stages.