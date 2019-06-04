Manchester United keep tabs on French starlet ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United are reportedly among a number of clubs keeping an eye on the situation of highly-rated Lille starlet Exauce Mpembele.

The 17-year-old Frenchman looks a huge talent and has a long list of top teams monitoring him as his future at Lille looks in some doubt, according to DH Net.

The report lists Man Utd as one of the sides showing an interest in a potential transfer, and a move to Old Trafford could well be a smart one for him given the club’s record of developing and promoting youth.

United seem to be heading in that direction in particular since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, with the Norwegian tactician giving more opportunities to academy players like Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong in the final months of the season just gone.

Mpembele seems a player capable of making an impact at a big club, but he’ll have a lot of thinking to do this summer if the likes of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg also follow through with their interest reported via DH Net.