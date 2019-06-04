Real Madrid star open to Manchester United transfer on one condition

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reportedly ‘likes’ the ideal of a transfer to Manchester United as part of a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

However, the Costa Rica international does also have reservations about the move, with one issue in particular, according to Don Balon.

The report mentions Navas is not too happy about joining a team not competing in the Champions League next season, though potentially challenging for the title in one of the most competitive leagues in the world could make up for that.

Don Balon does state, however, that Navas is concerned about what kind of role he’d have at Old Trafford due to the presence of David de Gea, despite the Spanish shot-stopper being a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

One imagines if United were to cash in on De Gea this summer after his dip in performances last season, Navas could be a fine signing to come in as an upgrade for the number one spot.

The 32-year-old has been an unsung hero in Los Blancos’ recent success and would add experience and winning know-how to this MUFC squad.

While it would have been unthinkable just a year ago, it may now be wise for United to accept an offer for De Gea while they still can as he’s in the final year of his contract and his stock could yet fall further.