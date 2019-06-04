Pep Guardiola eyeing £50m Man City target as potential key replacement

Man City are reportedly set to try and prise Joao Cancelo away from Juventus this summer by making a £50m offer for the Portuguese international.

Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off the back of a season in which they secured a domestic treble, and so keeping the current squad intact and maintaining the winning balance within the group will be a priority.

However, should certain individuals leave, it will raise question marks over whether or not Guardiola needs to replace them, and according to The Sun, Cancelo could come in if Danilo departs to offer quality and depth alongside Kyle Walker at right back in a deal that could cost them £50m.

The 25-year-old impressed early on last season for Juventus, establishing himself as a key figure in Massimiliano Allegri’s side by showcasing quality in defence and attack.

Despite making 34 appearances with one goal and eight assists, his influence did tail off towards the end of the campaign, and so it seems as though question marks have been raised over his future with the Turin giants.

That could be to Man City’s advantage though if they are able to strike a deal, giving them another option alongside Walker to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts against next season and have suitable cover in the event of injury or suspension.

Further, simply adding direct competition will undoubtedly keep Walker sharp as he will be under pressure to keep his place in the team, and with Man City perhaps facing a test of their motivation and desire next season having won it all domestically last time round, that could be key in their summer recruitment plans.

Cancelo does fit the mould in terms of what Guardiola would look for in a full-back though, showcasing defensive abilities while also having the energy and quality to offer something in attack too and so it remains to be seen if the reigning Premier League champions get their man.