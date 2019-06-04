Menu

(Photo) Peter Crouch jokes he’s named baby after Liverpool’s Champions League hero

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has jokingly tweeted that he’s named his newborn baby boy after the Reds’ Champions League hero Divock Origi.

Here’s a tweet with a picture of the newest member of the Crouch family, though he later added a message to clarify that his wife will not be allowing Divock!

Origi had a fine impact for Liverpool towards the end of the season, scoring three times with just three shots on target in the Champions League, which amounted to two vital goals in the semi-final win over Barcelona and then one in the final victory over Tottenham.

Even if Crouchy isn’t going to get his wish, we would not be surprised to hear of a spate of Divocks up and down the country after the Belgian’s memorable recent performances.

