Juventus will reportedly consider a player exchange deal to try and prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd for a second time.

The Turin giants will undergo changes this summer as Massimiliano Allegri will step down and a new coach will come in with his own ideas.

In turn, it’s fair to say that incomings and outgoings can be expected at the Bianconeri, and according to The Guardian, one signing that they want to make is that of Pogba.

The 26-year-old had a productive season at Man Utd this past year, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, his form was erratic even under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but given his importance to the side and having already lost Ander Herrera this summer as he will leave when his deal expires, United surely can’t afford to lose another midfielder and more importantly, their biggest star.

Nevertheless, the Guardian suggest that Juventus will try to prise him away from Old Trafford this summer, but given that they can’t afford his likely hefty asking price, it’s suggested that one of Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro or Douglas Costa could be inserted in the deal in a player exchange to bring that fee down.

Given Costa is coming off the back of a poor campaign in which he struggled to have any impact for Juve, the Brazilian wouldn’t appear to be a great choice. Further, with Luke Shaw making the left-back role his own, eyeing Alex Sandro wouldn’t make much sense either.

In turn, if a swap deal was a realistic possibility, it could be argued that Dybala would be the star for Man Utd to go with, as he would add real quality in the final third to complement the other attacking options available.

Firstly though, the report notes that Juve are waiting to hear back from United as to whether they would would let Pogba go, and so it would come as no surprise if they were encouraged to look elsewhere given how important he is to Solskjaer moving forward.