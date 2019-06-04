Video: Premier League manager was spot on with Liverpool prediction back in October

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock predicted early in the season that Liverpool would fall short in the Premier League title race but win the Champions League.

The Reds ultimately missed out on the league crown by a single point behind Manchester City, finishing with a record haul of 97 after only losing one of their 38 fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s men also managed to reach a second successive European Cup final, beating Bayern Munich, Porto and Barcelona in the knockout phases to earn a place in the showpiece against Tottenham.

Liverpool managed to put their Premier League disappointment behind them by winning the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Spurs in Madrid, which meant Neil Warnock was spot on with his prediction back in October.

The Bluebirds head coach stated in an interview that City would retain the title, but he always felt it was Liverpool’s year in Europe due to their dynamic attacking style.

Check out Warnock successfully predicting the future in the video below, via Twitter.