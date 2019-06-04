Video: Salah hilariously rejects reporter he thought was trying to kiss him after Liverpool’s Champions League triumph

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah mistakenly assumed a reporter was trying to kiss him after Saturday night’s Champions League win over Tottenham.

The Egyptian scored the opening goal in the European Cup final at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid over the weekend, netting from the penalty spot with just two minutes on the clock.

Divock Origi came off the bench to seal a 2-0 victory for the Reds late on, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the stands and on the pitch after the final whistle.

When being interviewed by a female reporter post-match, Salah hilariously rejected her when he thought she was trying to go in for a kiss, raising his hand politely as she leaned in closer so that he could hear her questions.

Check out a short clip of the hysterical encounter after Liverpool’s Champions League triumph below, via Twitter.

Mo Salah thought the reporter was going in for a kiss so decided to go for the hand raise! ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/DhA8EAPDlv — Ahmad Yousef (@EgyptianPlayers) June 3, 2019

Just look at Salah reaction, he thought the reporter would kiss him. ? This man is so pure ? pic.twitter.com/Mz8BjtmMXt — Castle of the Kop (@castleofthekop) June 4, 2019