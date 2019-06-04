West Ham and Crystal Palace in transfer battle for French starlet

West Ham and Crystal Palace are reportedly the two clubs taking a close look at AC Ajaccio starlet Davis Abanda in this summer’s transfer window.

According to L’Equipe, the 18-year-old has caught the eye of the two Premier League sides, with Palace tipped to be the team to make the first move for Abanda.

The teenager is obviously not the biggest name right now, but has clearly done enough to attract interest after his performances at youth level with the Ligue 2 club.

Teams like Palace and West Ham can’t necessarily compete for the biggest names like some of their Premier League rivals, so need to be smart about their recruitment and identify emerging talent like this.

It remains to be seen if Abanda can live up to that promise, but he could do well to make a move to a bigger club to continue his development.

A promising attacking midfielder, the Frenchman looks to have the raw ability to become a fine player in a major European league if he picks the right next move and takes the chances that come his way.