West Ham youngster set for loan exit after double Hammers signing

West Ham goalkeeper Nathan Trott is reportedly set to be sent out on loan after the Hammers signed two shot-stoppers over the past week.

Manuel Pellegrini saw both David Martin and Roberto arrive at the club, and so that will offer him plenty of competition and depth next season in that department.

With that in mind, rather than leave Trott well down the pecking order and struggling for regular football at senior level, HITC note how owner David Gold has confirmed that the 20-year-old could now be set for a loan spell away from West Ham with AFC Wimbledon touted as a potential destination.

It seems like a sensible strategy in truth which suits all parties concerned, and by allowing him to leave on loan rather than offloading him on a permanent basis, that would suggest that West Ham do have faith in Trott as a long-term option between the posts.

However, given the signings so far this summer, the youngster will know that he will have to impress to ensure that he remains on Pellegrini’s radar moving forward and convinces the Chilean tactician that he is maturing and improving to warrant a place in the squad in the future.