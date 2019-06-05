£80m Premier League star offers interesting response to Man United transfer speculation

Manchester United transfer target Wilfried Zaha has refused to rule out a return to the club as speculation over his future at Crystal Palace continues.

The Ivorian winger has enjoyed another superb season at Selhurst Park, contributing 10 goals and five assists in 34 matches to help the Eagles finish 12th in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has improved his all-around game significantly since returning to Palace in 2015, following an ill-fated two-year spell at Man United.

Zaha failed to establish himself at Old Trafford and was sent out on loan to both Cardiff and Palace before going back to south London on permanently.

As per the Telegraph, United are monitoring the attacker’s situation and could be tempted to launch a bid for his services while the transfer market is open.

During an interview with the Evening Standard this week, Zaha offered an interesting response when addressing ongoing transfer speculation over a return to Old Trafford.

“I’m getting DMs [direct messages on Twitter]: ‘Would you come back to Man Utd?’” said Zaha. “Oh, really? I was in a bad place then. But I’m good now.”

The Ivory Coast international’s latest comments are sure to fuel more rumours in the coming days and United fans might start getting excited over the prospect of a major signing.

ES reports that Palace will only listen to offers for around £80 million for Zaha, which is a steep price for a player who has not yet achieved his full potential, but he would have a point to prove if he were to arrive back in Manchester.

Four years on from his departure, the mercurial attacker is a much more complete player and given United’s well-documented struggles throughout the 2018-19 campaign, he could add a whole new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current line up.

The Norwegian boss is plotting a squad overhaul this summer and Zaha would certainly be an excellent addition to the club’s ranks, but it remains to be seen whether or not United will fork out such a huge fee for a former charge.