Arsenal must pay €50million to complete double transfer swoop

Arsenal have reportedly failed with an initial bid to seal the double transfer of Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.

This was first reported a couple of days ago by Tuttosport, with translation by football.london, but there’s been another update from Italian sources.

According to Samp News 24, the Serie A club are holding out for €50million for their two key players, with Arsenal so far only offering €42m.

Still, if the Gunners could get two quality players like that for the equivalent of just €25m each, that looks likely to be outstanding business.

Praet is a fine creative midfield player who could help the club replace Aaron Ramsey, while Andersen is a solid centre-back who would surely be a major upgrade on this current crop that conceded 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018/19.

AFC don’t have the kind of money their rivals have to spend in the transfer market, so identifying top talent on the cheap like this is essential for them if they are to try to break into the top four next season.