Unai Emery “took one look” at Arsenal star and made final decision on controversial transfer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was the key decision-maker on allowing Aaron Ramsey to leave the club on a free transfer, according to Nick Hornby.

The Arsenal-supporting author, who famously wrote Fever Pitch about his beloved Gunners, told ESPN that his sources close to the club tell him Emery ‘took one look’ at Ramsey before deciding he wasn’t worth the money that a new contract would have required.

He wrote: “My sources inside the club tell me that the decision to release Aaron Ramsey was down to Emery and Emery alone, and that the player was ready to sign a new deal.

“Emery took one look at him and decided, clearly, that he wasn’t worth the money being offered.”

If true, this certainly looks a bad move by the Spanish tactician, who has not exactly got off to the best start at the Emirates Stadium since replacing Arsene Wenger a year ago.

While the Arsenal job was always going to be a difficult one due to the state of the team and with the pressure of replacing a club legend like Wenger, fans will surely have hoped for some better football and a return to the top four.

On top of that, Emery has now lost one of AFC’s best players, with Ramsey showing as the season went on that he could be a great fit in the former Sevilla boss’ side.

The Wales international has left the club at the end of his contract to join Serie A giants Juventus.