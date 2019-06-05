Arsenal set £22m asking price for star surprisingly eyed for Barcelona transfer

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential move for Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac as they look to add depth in that position in this summer’s transfer window.

The 25-year-old has not exactly looked the most convincing performer since arriving at the Emirates Stadium nearly two years ago, and one imagines most fans would gladly see the club cash in on him this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Kolasinac is one of a number of options Barca are considering, with Arsenal asking for around £22million or possibly slightly less for him.

The Gunners could probably use that kind of money to add to their transfer budget, with Kolasinac far from the most important player in this squad.

Still, one imagines Barcelona would surely only turn to the Bosnian as a backup, with some bigger names also mentioned by Mundo Deportivo as being on their list of targets.

Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney is one name mentioned by the report, as is Paris Saint-Germain’s Juan Bernat.