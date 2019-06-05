Talks held: Tottenham close to beating Manchester United to transfer of ‘incredible talent’, says journalist

Tottenham are not far away from completing a transfer swoop for highly-rated young PSV winger Steven Bergwijn, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, of Algemeen Dagblad.

The Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester United in a recent report by the Sun stating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to strengthen his attack this summer.

However, Sky Sports also recently suggested Tottenham had moved into pole position for Bergwijn, and Elfrink’s latest comments during an interview with Sky Sports suggest that does look like being the case.

The 21-year-old is talked up as an ‘incredible talent’ by the writer, who says talks have been held over a deal and that a deal could be done soon.

“Spurs are following him,” Elfrink told Sky. “They have talked to his agent and it has been said that there has already been an offer of 40m euros. PSV deny that, but a transfer is probably not far off.

“Bergwijn is an incredible talent but he still has a lot of potential to improve, especially in front of goal because sometimes he still loses his nerve.

“But this guy is really, really strong. If you look at his legs, you can see his muscles. I think it would be normal for him to make transfer this summer after the Nations League.”

This is exciting news for Spurs fans, with the north London club looking in need of more options in attack as star player Christian Eriksen’s future has been thrown into doubt.

The Danish playmaker has only a year left on his current Tottenham contract and has been quoted as saying he wants a new challenge.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

United missing out on the youngster, however, could be a real blow as they urgently need someone better than Alexis Sanchez to come in this summer, though in more positive news the Evening Standard claim they may have made a breakthrough in their efforts to sign another exciting young winger in Swansea’s Daniel James.