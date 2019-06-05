Imminent talks planned: Man United ready to meet club’s demands to beat Liverpool and Man City to major transfer

Manchester United have reportedly requested a meeting with Sporting Lisbon this week to thrash out a quick transfer deal for midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has just enjoyed a tremendous season in which he hit double figures for goals and assists from the middle of the park to spark talk of a big move this summer.

According to the print edition of A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, talks could now be imminent in an attempt to finalise a deal, with Man Utd ready to meet Sporting’s demands for Fernandes.

The report also makes reference to interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, though it seems United are pushing ahead of both their Premier League rivals for what would be a hugely exciting signing.

Fernandes would be an ideal addition to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more quality in midfield next season, with Fred and Nemanja Matic both disappointing in 2018/19, which may have contributed to Paul Pogba being unable to show his best form in a MUFC shirt.

Fans will no doubt hope United can get this deal done as quickly as possible as Fernandes would also surely make a great fit for Liverpool and give them an even better hope of ending their long wait for Premier League glory.

City, meanwhile, would also cement their grip on the Premier League with a signing as good as this, so it’s vital United can put themselves back in contention with a good transfer window.