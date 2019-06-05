Menu

(Photo) Jamie Carragher says he’s “found” Gary Neville, Man United legend looks miserable after Liverpool win vs Spurs

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has posted a picture of a miserable-looking Gary Neville after the Manchester United legend’s mysterious disappearance off Twitter.

The Red Devils legend announced the day before the Champions League final that he’d be taking a break from the site, perhaps in anticipation of a Liverpool win in their Champions League final vs Tottenham.

With one user tweeting about Neville going missing, Carragher replied saying he’d “found” him and showed a photo of the pair of them together at an airport.

Given his love for Man Utd – a club he spent his entire career at – it’s little surprise he doesn’t seem the happiest man in the world right now with his club in a real state while Liverpool celebrate a sixth European crown.

