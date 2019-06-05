“Not true” – Journalist has some bad news for these delighted Chelsea fans

German journalist Christian Falk has some bad news for any Chelsea fans who will have been celebrating a report about Callum Hudson-Odoi earlier today.

The Daily Mirror had claimed the 18-year-old looked set to sign a new contract with Chelsea in the coming weeks, despite previous links with Bayern Munich.

ESPN had claimed earlier in the season that Hudson-Odoi was not keen on staying at Stamford Bridge, with the club at risk of losing one of their most exciting young players.

Still, these tweets today give you an idea about how happy a lot of CFC supporters were as it looked like they were set to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi.

New CHO contract thank god some good news — Ol (@CFCojm) June 5, 2019

Great news about CHO signing a new long term deal with Chelsea.

Think Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland deserve credit for recognising his immense talent & capping him before he had a start in the PL. Made the Blues board realise just in time he shouldn't be sold.#CHOstays#cfc pic.twitter.com/zpa3ibtjNB — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) June 5, 2019

Great news to wake up to. With a competent striker next year, CHO and Pulisic can do some serious damage. I'm on my knees @ChelseaFC. Please appeal the transfer ban. And if by some miracle #BelieveInUncleSarri. https://t.co/eYDjmAz9Yp — UltraCFC (@UltraCfc) June 5, 2019

However, there’s been another update on the Hudson-Odoi situation…

Falk has tweeted about the Blues winger, saying the report is ‘not true’ and that Bayern remain an option for him, which makes sense given the departures of two legendary wingers in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

He’s not given much more information than that, but it’s enough to keep Chelsea fans nervy over the next few weeks as they hope for an official announcement.

Until then, one imagines top clubs will continue to circle for an exciting young player who could justifiably feel that staying at Stamford Bridge might not be the best decision for his career due to their poor record when it comes to promoting youth players.