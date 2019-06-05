Chelsea trio convicted of speeding before Europa League final triumph

Three Chelsea players were reportedly convicted of speeding on the A3 in the build up to their Europa League final triumph against Arsenal.

The Blues were in fine form to beat the Gunners 4-1 in Baku, ensuring they ended the season with a trophy and denying their rivals a place in the Champions League in the process.

However, the Evening Standard report of some bad behaviour from three Chelsea players before the game, with Antonio Rudiger, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi all apparently convicted of speeding in three separate incidents in a close space of time.

The report states that Barkley and Hudson-Odoi were both handed fines, but suggest Rudiger’s punishment could be more serious.

According to the Evening Standard, the Germany international could face a driving ban after being found going over 100mph.

Rudiger was injured for Chelsea’s game against Arsenal but made it along to Baku to join in the celebrations.

Still, it’s a shame to see this dangerous behaviour on the road from a few of the club’s players mar Chelsea’s superb Europa League victory.