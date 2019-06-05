Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has all but admitted he wants a transfer away this summer amid links with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to a recent report from the Evening Standard, the Denmark international is one player on Man Utd’s radar this summer, which makes sense given their need to strengthen in attacking midfield, with Leicester City’s James Maddison also linked as a target by the Independent.

AS have also linked Eriksen with Real Madrid, though there is some conflict between manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez over whether to sign him or United midfielder Paul Pogba.

If Pogba were to leave Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, United could certainly do well to sign Eriksen as his replacement, with the Standard suggesting he could be available for just £60million as he has only a year to run on his current Spurs contract.

Wherever Eriksen ends up, it seems he’s dropping big hints here about looking to leave Tottenham as he admits he wants a new challenge.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”