Crystal Palace poised to launch £30m raid on Champions outfit for highly-rated duo

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified Brentford pair Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay as summer transfer targets.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is ready to dip into the market after guiding his side to a 12th place finish in the Premier League this season.

According to HLTCO, Palace are poised to launch a £30 million raid on Championship outfit Brentford for highly-rated duo Watkins and Maupay, who have both enjoyed an impressive 2018-19 campaign.

Maupay has been a huge success in English football since his switch from French club Brest in 2017, attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs with his displays up front.

The 22-year-old bagged 25 goals in 43 appearances this season and could be the answer to Palace’s attacking woes, with Michy Batshuayi set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell.

Hodgson’s side have been over-reliant on Wilfried Zaha in the final third of the pitch in recent years, lacking an out-and-out goalscorer capable of netting 15+ goals a season.

Maupay could certainly help the Eagles push for a top half finish next season and if they can also manage to lure Watkins to Selhurst Park, it would be a huge step in the right direction.

The 23-year-old forged a strong partnership up front with Maupay last season and they could continue to terrorise opposition defences in the Premier League if Palace can arrange a deal.

Both strikers are contracted to remain at Griffin Park until 2021 but Brentford may be tempted to cash in, which makes this story one to keep an eye on as it develops.

Palace have become a strong unit under Hodgson’s stewardship, but in order to take that next crucial step forward, reinforcements will be needed.

Maupay and Watkins could significantly bolster the Eagles’ attacking options, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club will submit a formal offer in the coming weeks.