Highly-rated 21-year-old looking set for Premier League transfer amid long-term Liverpool interest

Liverpool have been mentioned as one of the clubs who could be interested in the transfer of Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry this summer.

According to the Northern Echo, the highly-rated 21-year-old is one of a number of talented young players the Championship club look at real risk of losing to Premier League clubs after another failed promotion bid.

Liverpool have shown they’re willing to gamble on young players from the lower leagues in recent times, with Joe Gomez being eased into the first-team after joining from Charlton at a young age.

Andrew Robertson was also signed from relegated Hull City, though he’d shown his quality in the Premier League despite the Tigers’ struggles.

Fry may be untested at the highest level, but looks a hugely promising talent who could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

The Reds could also do with more options at the back as Gomez has had his injury problems and Joel Matip performed beyond expectations in 2018/19, with Dejan Lovren not exactly the most convincing backup option.