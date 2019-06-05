Breakthrough close: Man United step up efforts to get potential £20m deal done, player’s heart set on Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United are reportedly close to a breakthrough on the potential transfer of £20million-rated Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Speculation has been going on for some time now that the Wales international was close to making a move to Old Trafford, but things seemed to slow down a little in recent weeks.

According to the Evening Standard, the two clubs have been locked in talks as Swansea hold out for £20m for James, but Man Utd are now accelerating their efforts following apparent interest from Monaco.

Still, the Evening Standard’s report claims James himself has his heart set on a move to United, so the Premier League giants can perhaps be hopeful of striking a deal soon.

The 21-year-old attacker shone in the Championship last season and looks like a player who could make the step up to the top flight.

This is perhaps not the kind of typical big-name signing United have been used to making in recent years, but they could do with smartening up their recruitment strategy.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and numerous others have been expensive flops, while clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham have shown you can land top talent on the cheap, sometimes by raiding the lower leagues.