CONFIRMED: Manchester United transfer target drops HUGE clue over summer move

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has confirmed he wants to quit the club in this summer’s transfer window in a huge boost for Manchester United.

The Evening Standard recently linked the Denmark international as a player on Man Utd’s radar this summer, which makes sense given their need to strengthen in attacking midfield, with Leicester City’s James Maddison, Nicolas Pepe and others also being linked with the Red Devils.

AS have also linked Eriksen with Real Madrid, though there is a big disagreement between manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez over whether to sign him or United midfielder Paul Pogba.

If Pogba were to leave Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, United could certainly do well to sign Eriksen as his replacement, with the Standard suggesting he could be available for just £60million as he has only a year to run on his current Spurs contract.

Christian Eriksen: "I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new." pic.twitter.com/0Ghfn14557 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 5, 2019

This would surely make Eriksen one of the bargains of the summer after his world class displays in the Premier League down the years.

See below as the former Ajax man makes it clear he wants out of Spurs in a message Man Utd should be taking on board as they may not get a better opportunity to sign a world class talent like this for such a reasonable price and weaken a top four rival in the process.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”