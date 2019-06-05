Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer talks break down but Chelsea star still tipped to leave

Talks between Chelsea and Real Madrid over the Eden Hazard transfer deal have surprisingly broken down, according to latest reports on the saga.

Real Madrid chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez has been in London to try to get a deal done, but it seems no progress has been made.

This is because Chelsea are refusing to budge on their asking price for the Belgium international, according to the Evening Standard, who do still suggest the player is certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Hazard has just a year remaining on his contract with the Blues, and can be seen in the video below from BT Sport suggesting that the recent Europa League final win over Arsenal was ‘goodbye’.

"I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know." ? "Now maybe it is time for a new challenge." ? Eden Hazard reveals a decision HAS been made on his Chelsea future… pic.twitter.com/fqNNeIhCxP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2019

It remains to be seen what happens next to break the deadlock, but CFC fans will be hoping for a miracle that can see them keep their star player.

Hazard has been a world class performer since joining Chelsea from Lille back in 2012, and would be close to irreplaceable if he left this summer.

The west Londoners also face the potential threat of a transfer ban that could make the blow of losing the 28-year-old even worse.