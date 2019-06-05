Menu

Video: Eden Hazard’s £88m transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid to be official within hours, says Spanish journalist

There’s been some breaking news from Spain as El Chiringuito claim Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid is a done deal and will be made official in hours.

The Belgium international is expected to make an £88million move to the Bernabeu, following months of speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Club prepare to lose manager to Chelsea as they line up replacement

This is quite a contrasting report, however, to the one from the Evening Standard earlier today that stated talks over a move had broken down.

However, a translation here from journalist Andrew Gaffney explains what Josep Pedrerol says in the video clip above.

Hazard has just a year to run on his Chelsea contract and hinted after the Europa League final that he’d played his final game for the club, as seen in the video below:

