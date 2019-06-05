There’s been some breaking news from Spain as El Chiringuito claim Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid is a done deal and will be made official in hours.

The Belgium international is expected to make an £88million move to the Bernabeu, following months of speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

???EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES | El FICHAJE DE HAZARD por el REAL MADRID se hará OFICIAL en las PRÓXIMAS HORAS. El PRECIO rondará los 100 MILLONES. pic.twitter.com/fhBYtTaDcP — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 5, 2019

This is quite a contrasting report, however, to the one from the Evening Standard earlier today that stated talks over a move had broken down.

However, a translation here from journalist Andrew Gaffney explains what Josep Pedrerol says in the video clip above.

Official announcement to come either this afternoon or tomorrow (at the latest). @jpedrerol said the transfer almost collapsed during talks but Chelsea finally settled on a fee. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) June 5, 2019

Hazard has just a year to run on his Chelsea contract and hinted after the Europa League final that he’d played his final game for the club, as seen in the video below: