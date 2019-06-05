Influential superstar wants to extend Liverpool contract after outstanding season at Anfield

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk wants to sign a fresh deal with the club after their Champions League-winning campaign.

The Dutchman moved to Anfield from Southampton for a world record fee in January 2018 and he has since established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

The 27-year-old has led by example at the back, helping transform Jurgen Klopp’s side into Premier League title contenders, while also playing a key role in Europe.

Van Dijk was colossal during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham on Saturday, with some fans and experts now tipping him to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The Netherlands international is only one year into a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Reds, but according to ESPN, he wants to extend his contract after an outstanding first full season at Anfield.

Neither Liverpool or Van Dijk’s agent Neil Fewings are in a rush to start negotiations given the length of the influential superstar’s existing deal, but both parties are confident fresh terms will be agreed in the near future.

The towering defender is one of the club’s top earners and he was named PFA Player of the Year for his performances in the Premier League this term, beating Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling to the coveted accolade.

Van Dijk’s continued presence in Klopp’s squad will be vital to their success going forward, with big things expected in the 2019-20 campaign of a team which has made great strides forward over the last ten months.

The Reds fell short of winning the title by a single point behind City, but after being crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time, expectations levels will rise significantly.

With Van Dijk marshalling the defence Liverpool have become a real force to be reckoned with and supporters will surely be delighted that he wishes to pledge his long-term future to the club ahead of an exciting new chapter in the club’s illustrious history.