Liverpool make contact over beating Manchester United to potential £60m transfer

Liverpool have reportedly been one of the clubs to enquire about sealing the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds have been joined by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham in contacting Leicester about the player, who is valued at around £60million.

The report stresses, however, that the Foxes are under no financial pressure to sell the talented 22-year-old, though a ‘ridiculous’ offer could persuade them to cash in.

Maddison was one of the breakthrough stars of the 2018/19 Premier League season, with seven goals and seven assists and a number of displays that suggest he could easily make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Liverpool undoubtedly seem a fine fit for the England Under-21 international, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of more options in midfield as the Daily Mirror claim they could consider offers for Adam Lallana this summer.

Maddison could also be an upgrade on someone like Xherdan Shaqiri, giving Klopp more options to rotate next season as the club will need the best squad possible to finally pip Manchester City to the title.

It would certainly be a boost for LFC if they could beat a rival like Man Utd to this signing, with Maddison undoubtedly also a player who’d make a superb signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side, perhaps as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata as he nears the end of his contract.