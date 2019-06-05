(Photo) James Milner’s unbelievably classy gesture during Liverpool’s Champions League trophy parade

James Milner being a European champion might just be the nicest thing about football right now as the Liverpool star is undoubtedly one of the real good blokes in the game.

See this image below, as the Reds midfielder reportedly had the team bus stop outside the house of Hillsborough survivor Andrew Devine, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Milner can be seen holding the Champions League trophy over the bus specifically to show it to Andrew, in a beautifully human gesture that reminds us just how powerful and important football can be.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in this year’s final, making it European Cup number six for them and a first piece of silverware under Jurgen Klopp.