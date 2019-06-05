Man City launch £106m bid to beat Man United to in-demand 19-year-old

Manchester City have reportedly launched a bid of £106million to trigger the release clause of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix this summer.

Correio da Manha have previously linked Felix strongly with Manchester United, but it may now be that their neighbours and rivals City are ahead in the running for his signature.

The 19-year-old just had an outstanding campaign with Benfica and looks one of the most exciting young talents on the planet at the moment.

It’s little surprise to now see Felix being linked with a big-money move to a major European club, and City are now said to have leapfrogged the likes of United and Real Madrid in this transfer battle, according to the Sun, citing sources in Portugal.

This could be an ideal signing for City if they pull it off, with the Guardian recently reporting on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Leroy Sane.

Felix would fill the void left by Sane well, and could even be an upgrade, while there’d be an added bonus of blocking Man Utd from securing such an elite talent.

The Red Devils urgently need to strengthen their attack after finishing so far behind City in 2018/19, with the Portuguese starlet likely to be an upgrade on players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.