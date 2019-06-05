Manchester United given encouraging update in pursuit of potential £90m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given something of an encouraging update in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Soccer Link, the in-demand Senegal international, who has been linked with a host of big names such as Man Utd and Real Madrid, is not keen on a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The report discusses recent links with Koulibaly and PSG and states that the commanding centre-back would rather play in the Premier League or La Liga.

While that by no means guarantees United can win the race for his signature, it’s certainly useful for them to have one very wealthy rival for his signature out of the running.

The Manchester Evening News have previously also reported on Koulibaly’s potential move to Old Trafford this summer, suggesting he’d cost £90million or more.

Soccer Link claim he’ll have a £132million release clause in his contract next summer, but that there’s no such clause active at the moment.

United are in dire need of new central defenders this summer as flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly contributed to the club finishing with 54 goals conceded in the Premier League in 2018/19 – their worst ever tally in the Premier League era.

MUFC will have been the impact made by a top class CB signing like Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and may well feel it’s an essential next step for them to make a similar calibre signing.

Koulibaly would be absolutely ideal if they could get him, while the Sun have also linked them with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.