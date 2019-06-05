Liverpool open transfer negotiations for highly-rated star to cover gap left by two outgoing players

Liverpool have made contact with Cardiff City to discuss a possible deal for Neil Etheridge, with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet set to leave Anfield.

The Reds signed Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson from AS Roma last summer for a world-record fee and he has since served as the club’s number one, helping to inspire a Champions League triumph in his first full season.

Karius was shipped out on loan to Besiktas after his disastrous display in the 2018 European Cup final against Real Madrid, while Mignolet has continued to serve as a backup ‘keeper at Anfield.

According to Wales Online, both men could be shipped off permanently this summer and Liverpool have already opened transfer negotiations for Cardiff’s Etheridge to cover the gap left by the outgoing pair.

The Reds have reportedly made an initial enquiry over the 29-year-old’s availability, with a view to submitting a formal offer in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp will need to bring in a new number two if he clears out some deadwood while the market is open and Etheridge would be a great choice considering how well he performed for Cardiff throughout the 2018-19 season.

The highly-rated Philippines international was the subject of a bid from Aston Villa recently, who were promoted to the Premier League after beating Derby in this year’s Championship Playoff Final.

Liverpool have now added their names into the hat and they will fancy their chances of landing Etheridge, who is now ready for the next step forward in his career after Cardiff’s relegation.

However, Wales Online reports that the Cardiff shot-stopper favours a switch to Villa Park due to the fact he is more likely to receive regular playing time in a number one role.

At the same time, Etheridge was unwilling to completely rule out a move to a top side recently, revealing he would be open to serving as a substitute and waiting for an opportunity to shine during an interview with the Filipino press.

As per Wales online, he stated: “You’re one step away, you’re one injury away, a couple of training sessions away from getting that No. 1 shirt, so there are how many ways you must look at it.

“You sit on the bench in the Premier League for one week, you could be playing for the rest of the season if the No. 1 at that time had a bad game.”