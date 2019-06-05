“Get rid of him” – Ex-Red delivers brutal transfer verdict on Liverpool star after Champions League success

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has somewhat surprisingly called for his old club to allow Divock Origi a transfer away from the club despite his Champions League heroics this season.

The Belgium international scored a number of important goals for the Reds in 2018/19, most notably two in the 4-0 semi-final win over Barcelona and then another to help the club to a 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham.

Despite that, Nicol remains unconvinced by what Origi really offers this LFC squad, with Jurgen Klopp certainly only relying on him as a backup to Roberto Firmino.

Origi started only six games all season in the Premier League and Champions League, and though he looks a useful option off the bench, Nicol may have a point about the fact that Liverpool probably need to be thinking bigger now.

The Merseyside giants finished just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but there seems room for improvement if they are to make that small step up to becoming champions themselves.

“For Liverpool’s sake, they should get rid of him, let him go, depends on how harsh or nicely you want to put it,” ESPN pundit Nicol said, as quoted by Football 365.

“He has to go for his sake but for Liverpool’s sake, they’ve got themselves into a place now where they need to think ‘how do we take the next step?’.

“And for me taking the next step is making the squad better and bigger.

“I don’t feel that Divock Origi makes our squad better.

“Whenever he has played, whenever he has come on, generally for Firmino to give him a break, the level has dropped too far in my opinion.

“That’s why ultimately they have to get rid of him.

“Now, he’s going to be remembered forever and a day, not only for the Champions League goal in the final, but obviously for the one against Barcelona and against Everton.

“So he will be remembered but unfortunately, as a player, he’s just not good enough to be playing at the level Liverpool need to be every time they step on the field.”