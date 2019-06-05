Talks scheduled: Liverpool star to discuss SHOCK exit after row with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly set for crunch talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future this summer.

The Egypt international is one of the most Reds’ important players and would be a huge loss for the club if he did decide to leave after two excellent seasons.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have long been linked as admirers of Salah, and the Daily Express report that he and Klopp have planned a meeting to discuss his future this summer after a row earlier in the season.

Salah scored in Liverpool’s Champions League final win over Tottenham last weekend, but it seems he may have issues with Klopp and that could lead to his departure.

Reports in Spain have suggested clubs will move for him after the Champions League final, with Bayern Munich and even Manchester United tipped to rival La Liga’s big two for the €200million-rated attacker.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has warned his old club about possibly losing both Salah AND Sadio Mane in this transfer window.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona will be sniffing round Salah and Mane and I think one of them will be targeted this summer,” Souness is quoted by the Express.

“Both of those clubs are in the process of rebuilding and they tend to tempt any player when they go after them.

“Liverpool are a massive football club and they have proved they are back on top after reaching the Champions League final for two years in succession, but a lot of players find it hard to say no when Real Madrid and Barcelona go after you.

“We saw that in the past with Luiz Suarez and Philippe Coutinho and even though they enjoyed playing for Liverpool, their heads were turned when Barcelona wanted them.

“That will happen again now with Salah and Mane.”