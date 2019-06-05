Inter Milan face Serie A competition for transfer of Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku

Napoli have reportedly joined Inter Milan in the running to seal the transfer of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked as potential competition for Lukaku by the Daily Express, but the player himself has been quoted as suggesting he’d love t a move to Serie A.

Speaking on Sky Italia’s Lords of Football earlier this season, quoted by Sky Sports, Lukaku said: “Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream.

“I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United.”

Napoli could now be another destination for the Belgium international, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as shown in the tweet below:

Napoli could probably do with more firepower up front, with Lukaku looking like a player who could make a fine fit for them even if he has struggled with Man Utd in recent times.

The former Everton man has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford and an exit this summer makes sense after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increasingly used Marcus Rashford at centre-forward instead of him towards the end of the 2018/19 season.