Manchester United identify £120m-rated Premier League duo as replacements if Pogba completes transfer away

Manchester United have reportedly identified two top transfer targets in attacking midfield in case they lose Paul Pogba this summer.

The France international’s future has been the subject of much speculation for some time now, and the Red Devils could perhaps do with offloading him and rebuilding their side after his relative lack of impact at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Pogba is a target for both Real Madrid and Juventus this summer, and if the 26-year-old manages to force a move, Man Utd could try to sign Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Leicester City starlet James Maddison to fill that role in their side.

Both these players have already been linked with United recently, with the Evening Standard listing Eriksen as a £60million target earlier in the season.

The Denmark international would surely be a bargain at that price, with Spurs’ negotiating position weakened by the fact that he’s only got a year left on his contract.

Eriksen has also been quoted as majorly hinting he wants to leave Tottenham this summer, which may have sparked fresh interest from MUFC.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

Maddison, meanwhile, has also been linked as a £60m target by the Independent, and looks like another potential bargain given his age and potential to become even better after an impressive debut season in the Premier League in 2018/19.

The England Under-21 international is a superbly creative player who’d fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play perfectly, with United fans likely to be happy to see either of these names come in.

There could arguably be room for both of them as well, with Juan Mata nearing the end of his contract, while other attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial have gone off the boil.