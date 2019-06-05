Manchester United handed potentially huge transfer opportunity with development at La Liga giants

Manchester United may well have been handed a major transfer opportunity with reports claiming Atletico Madrid want Alexis Sanchez to replace Antoine Griezmann.

Not only would the Red Devils surely be delighted to finally learn of a chance to offload the Chilean flop, but it could give them the edge in any potential transfer swoop for Griezmann.

Chilean outlet Red Gol, as translated in the tweet below by Utd Report, claims Atletico are interested in Sanchez, which is surprising given his recent form, though he has shone in La Liga in the past and may benefit from returning to a less physically demanding and competitive league.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Alexis Sánchez as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann #mulive [redgol] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 4, 2019

United, meanwhile, were recently linked with Griezmann by the Independent, and the France international would undoubtedly be a dream replacement for Sanchez in attack.

The 28-year-old has consistently been one of the finest forwards in Europe in recent years, scoring 133 goals across five seasons in Madrid, while he finished 2018/19 with 21 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

It’s easy to see how Man Utd could benefit from bringing Griezmann in up front or as someone to play off Marcus Rashford, with the club’s attack just not clicking enough last season due to the dire form of Sanchez and inconsistency from the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard as well.

While there’s not yet any suggestion that a swap deal could take place, it would not be at all surprising if MUFC tried to use Atletico’s apparent interest in their player to try to do a deal for Griezmann.