Man United in danger of missing out on Real Madrid transfer target as Conte eyes first mega signing at Inter

Newly appointed Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to bring Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale to San Siro, amid ongoing interest from Manchester United.

The ex-Chelsea manager was drafted in to replace Luciano Spalletti at Inter last week and has already begun to identify a number of reinforcements to help mould his new squad.

According to Ok Diario, Conte is eyeing his first mega signing in Bale, who he believes he can convince to swap Spain for Italy this summer after his turbulent 2018-19 campaign at Santiago Bernabeu.

The report states that the Welshman has already been deemed surplus to requirements at Madrid by Zinedine Zidane, who returned to the helm after a 10-month absence as head coach back in March.

Manchester United are now in danger of missing out on a primary transfer target, having been linked with Bale for much of the season, with Conte confident Inter have the edge in this particular saga – as per The Sun.

The Serie A giants will once again play in the Champions next season, but the Red Devils missed on on a spot in the continental competition after only managing a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

At 29, Bale still has several years of his career left at the highest level, but it seems his six-year stay in the Spanish capital is finally drawing to close.

Madrid finished third in La Liga this year and without a single major trophy for their efforts, with the mercurial attacker failing to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus last summer.

Bale could now end up joining his old colleague in Italy and he would surely be the main man at Inter, which could allow him to rediscover his best form.

Although the Wales international would also fit in well at Old Trafford, it is highly unlikely he will want to take a step down to the Europa League, which means United will be forced to look elsewhere for new recruits up front.