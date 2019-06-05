Manchester United resigned to losing Paul Pogba as Champions League giants step up transfer pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly become increasingly resigned to losing midfielder Paul Pogba this summer as Real Madrid push for a transfer.

According to Don Balon, the France international is firmly in the plans of Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has pressed United over the deal and seemingly made some progress.

The report does stress, however, that the Pogba transfer deal will not be a simple one due to Man Utd asking for a ‘fortune’ for the 26-year-old.

Pogba has also been linked with a return to former club Juventus by the Guardian, who could be willing to offer players to the Red Devils in a swap deal.

All this noise surrounding the player is certainly far from ideal, with some United fans perhaps likely to now question if he’s worth all this hassle.

Pogba has struggled for consistency in his three seasons at Old Trafford, despite looking a world class performer in his time at Juventus and whenever he plays for the French national team.

Clearly a big talent, it might make sense for MUFC to simply accept he isn’t the right fit for them and cash in on him now.

That said, replacing him would surely be an expensive move and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enough of a job on his hands in the transfer market this summer with so much of his squad in need of strengthening after a 6th place finish and no silverware for a second year in a row.