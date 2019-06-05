Atletico Madrid are reportedly the latest team to join the running to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to a surprise report from Calciomercato, Diego Simeone’s side are supposedly keen on Pogba as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, which is surprising as they don’t really play the same role.

Griezmann started his career as a winger but now basically plays as a centre-forward or just behind the main striker, and while Pogba is also an attack-minded midfielder, he’s never been played in a position where he’d be expected to be one of his team’s top scorers.

Calciomercato also makes reference to Pogba being targeted by his old club Juventus this summer, while Griezmann is expected to leave Atletico for a transfer to Barcelona.

Atletico would no doubt bank a lot of money from the sale of their French forward, so that could in theory give them enough to try an ambitious deal for Pogba.

Unlike Man Utd, the Spanish giants have Champions League football on offer, so it might not be viewed by the player as as much of a step down as it might once have looked.