Chelsea and Real Madrid have reportedly finally come to an agreement over the transfer of superstar Eden Hazard, the transfer could be announced imminently.

According to The Guardian, Real Madrid have agreed a fee in the region of €100m (£88.5m) plus add-ons for the signing of Belgian superstar Eden Hazard. Madrid have been courting the 28-year-old for some time now and it seems as though a dream move to the Spanish capital is finally on the horizon for Hazard.

Spanish outlet Cadena Ser have also reported that Hazard’s transfer to the La Liga giants will be announced very shortly, it’s understood that Los Blancos will announce Hazard’s capture tomorrow morning.

The report also highlights that Madrid will wait until the end of the international break to confirm the signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy.

According to a report from The Sun last month, Hazard will become Madrid’s highest earners and one of the best-paid players in the entire world as he will put pen to paper on a sensational deal worth £400,000-a-week.

Madrid’s reappointment of Zinedine Zidane certainly would’ve been one of the factors that spurred Hazard to joining the Spanish giants.

The chance to be at the forefront of a potential comeback under an icon like Zidane is understandably too big of an opportunity for a top player like Hazard to turn down.