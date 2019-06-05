Solskjaer set to reward English ace with a new contract at Man United after impressive season

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to hand Axel Tuanzebe a new deal at Old Trafford after his impressive loan spell at Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old defender spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Villa Park, racking up 28 Championship appearances in total.

The English ace played a key role in helping Villa gain promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs and he is now due to return to Old Trafford, with one year remaining on his existing deal at the club.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer is set to reward Tuanzebe with a new contract at United, after his impressive season in English football’s second tier.

The Norwegian boss will reportedly assess the young centre-back when his squad reports for pre-season training next month, with a view to possibly extending his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Villa are open to his return, but United could yet decide to add him back to their ranks after a poor Premier League season which exposed their issues at the back.

Solskjaer’s men finished sixth in the table and shipped 54 goals in total, with the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly all failing to impress in the heart of the defence.

Victor Lindelof was one of the few bright sparks for the Red Devils, but he lacks a high-quality partner at centre-back, which has led to plenty of speculation regarding potential transfer targets.

Should United fail to bring in another high-quality defender, Tuanzebe could be an excellent option for Solskjaer and he is likely to improve rapidly after building his confidence at Villa.

The England U-21 international has been tipped for a bright future and he might now be ready to fight for a place in the starting line up at Old Trafford, having graduated to the senior team back in 2015.