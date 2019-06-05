Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick to fire Portugal into the lead vs Switzerland

International Football
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a sensational free-kick to fire Portugal into the lead against Switzerland in tonight’s Nations League Semi-Final.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Portugal into the lead against Switzerland in the 25th minute of tonight’s UEFA Nations League Semi-Final, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid completely bamboozled Switzerland stopper Yann Sommer with his long-range effort.

Check out the goal below:

Gareth Southgate’s England side will have to find a way to keep Ronaldo quiet if Portugal hold their lead against Switzerland tonight.

