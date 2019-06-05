Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo certainly showcased his talents for Portugal tonight, here’s the moment the Juventus star pulled off an insane piece of skill.

Former Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu was unfortunately on the receiving end of a magical piece of skill from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus superstar dropped the right-back with a tidy chop – the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star didn’t stop flexing his abilities there though…

Immediately after Mbabu got back to his feet, Ronaldo effortlessly nutmegged the ace.

There was nothing the Swiss defence could do to stop Ronaldo tonight.

Check out the star’s superb skill below:

Cristiano Ronaldo hizo un triplete y nos regaló esta jugada como en sus mejores tiempos de extremo en el Manchester United ? Un regate con toda la firma de CR7, digno de sus mejores skills ??pic.twitter.com/Hc1iHxq0rp — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) June 5, 2019

Here’s a close-up look at one of Ronaldo’s many moments of magic earlier:

Caption this Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s crazy skill. ?????? Miren esta jugada de Cristiano Ronaldo. ?????? pic.twitter.com/bGcrw7U4MY — Julian ? (@JulianGuzman_10) June 5, 2019

Should England overcome the Netherlands tomorrow night, Gareth Southgate will have to think of a masterplan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League final, it will be extremely difficult to keep Ronaldo quiet after his hat-trick heroics against Switzerland.